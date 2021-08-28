Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio canceled federal UI benefits months ago, but companies still can't find workers

By Luke Ramseth / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

Gov. Mike DeWine and 25 other mostly Republican governors canceled federal enhanced unemployment benefits earlier this summer, hoping to push people back into the workplace and solve the labor shortage.

The results, at best, have been muted.

States that ended federal unemployment in June, months before a Labor Day cutoff, nudged relatively few people back to work and helped cause a $2 billion cut in household spending, a study released last week found. Ohio in late June ended the $300-a-week federal supplement that came on top of regular benefits, but it did leave intact two other federal unemployment programs, unlike some other states.

Despite a robust job recovery, Ohio remains well short of its pre-pandemic levels. There were about 300,000 fewer Ohioans employed last month compared to July 2019, state figures show . In Lucas County, there were about 16,000 fewer people employed, estimates said.

“We’re in the same boat we were a year ago," Kevin Sauder, chief executive of ready-to-assemble furniture maker Sauder Woodworking, said of his company’s labor shortage. The Archbold-based company still can't fill about 100 open factory positions, he said, which has translated to a drastic cut in the types of products it makes.

"Help Wanted, All Positions" signs are common around northwest Ohio, as are signs apologizing that a burger joint, or grocery store bakery, or ​various small ​​businesses must close early because of too few workers. The job shortage is most acute in low-wage gigs.

Childcare and virus fears part of shortage

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh told The Blade in an interview last week that many factors were contributing to the shortage, but he did not believe the federal enhanced unemployment program has been one of them — pointing to data that showed no gains in states that ended benefits early.

One issue, Mr. Walsh said, is people wanting to stay home because they are worried about their health amid another surge in coronavirus cases.

Another may be general career hesitancy during the pandemic, he said, and the need for better job training programs. "You probably did it, I did it, we all sat at home going: 'Are we in the right field? Should we be doing something else? What are we doing?'"

"I wish I had the right answer for you — 'Oh, that's it! You're right!'" Mr. Walsh added of the hiring problems. "But I think there's a lot in play here."

Another piece of the worker shortage is childcare, said Joel Elvery, a policy economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. The supply of day care has decreased during the pandemic, he said, while costs rose. That means it's tough for a lower-income woman with children to find an affordable day-care option and get out on the job hunt.

If more schools return to remote learning this fall because of the delta variant, Mr. Elvery said, that could further exacerbate the labor shortage as parents are forced to stay home.

For certain low-pay positions such as restaurants or movie theaters, the Fed economist said, the central reason for the labor shortage is simple: Their workers got scooped up by better-paying industries midpandemic and don't want to return.

“These businesses (like restaurants) were effectively on the sideline for a long time," Mr. Elvery said, adding now they have more jobs to fill and fewer interested candidates.

Restaurants hammered by shortage

Restaurants across the state continue to operate with “skeleton staffs,” said John Barker, president and chief executive of the Ohio Restaurant Association.

Every day the association hears from another restaurateur with a staffing problem: They don’t have the people to open Mondays, or they need to close half their tables to diners, or they can only offer takeout service.

Mr. Barker, who has worked in the restaurant industry for 30 years, including as a Wendy’s executive, said he’s never seen anything like it. A fully staffed Ohio restaurant industry employs about 585,000 people, he said, but staffing levels remain about 30-40 percent below that.

In recent weeks there has been “some improvement in the amount of applications coming in” for open jobs at Ohio restaurants, he said, a positive sign. Restaurant operators tell the association they believe the end of $300 enhanced unemployment checks did help, though it’s unclear how much.

“We have a long way to go,” Mr. Barker said. “That was one of many pieces, we believe.”

Trevor Deeter, owner of Deet's BBQ restaurants around the Toledo area, said the company had been excited for the end of enhanced unemployment in Ohio, figuring it'd lead to an uptick in good applicants.

But it turned out there was only minimal improvement, he said.

Due largely to short staffing, Mr. Deeter said his restaurants reduced their menu offerings by about 70 percent earlier this year. They are also now closed Tuesdays. The changes gave the company's existing staff some "breathing room," he said, so they don't get overworked.

“The whole thing has taken a toll on our teams, because of the lack of support (of additional employees)," he said. “There's not a bench of staff waiting to pick those shifts up when there normally would be."

Will better benefits, more pay work?

​Mr. Sauder, the furniture CEO, ​told The Blade in April he suspected the federal unemployment benefits were a factor in his company's hiring problems. But it turned out he didn't see a big difference after Ohio stopped accepting the aid payments, he said this week.

​The furniture maker ​has temporarily stopped producing​​ about 450 out of its 1,200 different types of products, because of the staff shortage.

​Sauder Woodworking ​has tried out several strategies to retain and attract more workers to build and package its products, the CEO said. Some seem to be working, like offering more flexible and part-time schedules, and a more generous "welcome back" policy, where workers who left for a different company can return and get their old pay and benefit levels back sooner.

But unlike other northwest Ohio companies desperate for workers, one area the woodworker won't budge much on is pay, Mr. Sauder said, because of its need to stay competitive with similar lower-priced Chinese furniture offerings.

​"Y​ou have to go for more of the soft issues,​ ​the work environment, the quality of the product, the quality of the management team​," Mr. Sauder said.​ “We can't just keep bidding up wages, just to get people.”

