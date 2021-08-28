Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton, IA

Carnival in the Park is about ‘community unity’

By Christopher Braunschweig
Posted by 
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMCjd_0bfnKtU500
Karter Billings bites into an orange snow cone during Carnival in the Park at Aurora Park in 2019. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Terry Sallis doesn’t want people to have reservations about coming to Carnival in the Park, which is why organizers continue to offer everything for free.

The entertainment? Free. The activities? Also free. The food? C’mon. It’s all free.

“We do it for a couple reasons: It’s for the kids and it’s also for community unity,” Sallis said. “In this climate that we got right now, it’s important that we do anything and everything that we can to bring people together. We’re getting to be so polarized … We don’t talk to each other. We don’t know each other anymore.”

The eighth annual Carnival in the Park will be held 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Aurora Park in Newton.

Presented by Integrated Treatment Services and Montana Mike’s Steakhouse, the carnival is a way for the community to get to know each other in a fun, family-friendly environment. Sallis, executive director of ITS, is excited for guests to enjoy snow cones, burgers and hot dogs, face painting, live music and more.

Performing this year is The Flavah Band from Waterloo and The Sears Band from Newton. Face masks won’t be mandatory, but Sallis hopes people choose to wear them; regardless, he said organizers won’t throw anybody out for not wearing a mask to the carnival.

Carnival in the Park also celebrates diversity, which is something Sallis said is hard to accept these days because of polarizing attitudes. At the carnival, Sallis encourages people to enjoy themselves and embrace their community. Brooklyn Henderson, office manager of ITS, said there are plenty of things for folks to do.

Other celebratory summer events like the Iowa State Fair, Henderson said, can be cost-prohibitive to some families. Emphasis on free entertainment allows anybody to join in on the fun, which Henderson indicated is a strong selling point. Henderson, a racecar driver, will also get to show off her slick automobile.

“We also have a lot more games and bounce houses this year,” Henderson said. “I’ve been there that past couple of years. And it’s fun every time I’ve been there.”

It may be called a carnival, but Sallis hopes attendees feel like they’re at a neighborhood block party — a place where people living in the same community come together and recognizing everybody as people. We’re more alike than we are unalike, Sallis said, and the atmosphere of the carnival is proof of that.

“We need to start talking to each other and interacting with each other,” Sallis said. “We talk at each other but we don’t talk to each other … We try to bring people together. The community is becoming more and more diverse, and that’s our reality. The fact that’s happening is something we need to accept.”

Supporters of this year’s carnival include:

Hawkeye Mutual Insurance Association, Marion County Bank, Great Western Bank, Des Moines Valley Golf Club, The Parent Partner Program, Cappy’s Tire & Auto Service, NAMI, Discover Hope, Newton YMCA, Newton Police Department, Newton Fire Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext. 6560 or cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
349
Followers
68
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Newton Daily News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newton, IA
Government
City
Newton, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
City
Waterloo, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Carnival#Face Masks#The Flavah Band#The Sears Band#Great Western Bank#Tire Auto Service#Nami#Discover Hope#Newton Police Department#Newton Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy