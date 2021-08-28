Cancel
Animals

Snowdonia Hawkweed: 'One of most threatened in the world'

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn cliffs above Bethesda that can only be reached with specialist mountaineering gear, grows one of the most endangered plants in the world. The exact location is a closely-guarded secret, but even sheep are unable to get to it, meaning they cannot eat the last of the Snowdonia Hawkweed. Their...

