The European Academy and Ibero-American Foundation of Yuste has distinguished the Chancellor Angela Merkel with the Carlos V European Award for its European. She is the second German leader who, behind Helmut Kohl, receives this award. He will be delivered to him in the presence of the kings and the president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, on October 14 in Yuste. The Chancellor will have already lost executive powers, although she will be at the forefront of the Executive, waiting for the formations that will attend the elections of September 26 negotiate a new coalition of government.