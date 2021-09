The Panthers played most of their starters against the Steelers’ backups for the majority of the first half, and the first half looked like a game where one team played their starters and the other team didn’t. The Panthers’ first team was impressive on both sides of the ball as they built a 17-0 lead at the half against Pittsburgh’s backups. Sam Darnold was 17-of-25 for 162 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, which is a pretty good night’s work. When the offensive line gave him time to work, he made mostly good decisions with the football and protected the offense by avoiding turnovers, and while there were some struggles at times, the offense finally managed to cash in some points instead of coming up empty on every drive.