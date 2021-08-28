Cancel
US Supreme Court Reactivates Donald Trump’s Immigration Policy

Cover picture for the articleWarning: All the content on www.prensa.com belongs to Corporación La Prensa, SA Reason for which the published material cannot be reproduced, copied or transmitted without prior written authorization from Corporación La Prensa, SA We thank you for your cooperation and Suggestions to subscriptions@prensa.com and Customer Service. If you need more information, call us at 323-6400.

A quiet but undeniable trend during the Trump administration was the dramatic rise in the federal government’s applications to the Supreme Court for what lawyers call “emergency relief.” On 41 occasions, the Trump Justice Department asked the court to put on hold an adverse lower-court ruling for the duration of the government’s appeal. In 28 of those cases, the Supreme Court granted the relief, at least in part. But on Tuesday, the court refused the Biden administration’s very first request for such relief — declining to freeze a district court injunction that requires the administration to restart the shuttered “Remain in Mexico” program. The Trump-era program, which lower courts struck down, allows U.S. officials to return non-Mexican asylum seekers to Mexico, from which they entered the United States, while their claims are adjudicated in U.S. immigration courts. Even though the Biden Justice Department had explained in detail how the lower court’s ruling interfered not only with the president’s broad discretion over immigration policy but also with foreign relations with Mexico — just as the department had in Trump administration immigration cases — the Supreme Court denied the relief.
Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern: “The implications of Tuesday’s decision are profoundly disturbing.”. Washington, DC – In a recent piece for Slate, Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern analyze and denounce the Supreme Court’s decision to require the Biden administration to restart implementation of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. During the Trump presidency, conservative justices insisted the courts defer to the president’s constitutional authority over foreign affairs. During the Biden presidency, they are allowing a Trump-appointed judge, Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, to force the government into sensitive diplomatic negotiations over border policy. Evidently, the packed court sees no problem in veering sharply into partisan political territory, with one set of rules for Republican presidents and another for Democratic ones.
Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): The US Supreme Court on Thursday (local time) ended the Biden administration's latest moratorium on evictions. This puts hundreds of thousands of tenants at risk of being put out of their homes, reported The New York Times. The court issued an eight-page majority opinion, an...
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected President Joe Biden’s bid to avoid reinstating an immigration policy implemented by his predecessor, Donald Trump, that forced thousands of asylum seekers to stay in Mexico awaiting U.S. hearings. The court, with three liberal justices dissenting, rejected the Biden administration’s effort...
Rachel Maddow shares reporting by CNN that the House Select Committee on the January 6th Attack on the Capitol is seeking the phone records of some Republican members of Congress, as well as Donald Trump and members of his family as part of the broader examination of the role of Trump's effort to overturn his election loss in triggering the January 6th riot. Aug. 31, 2021.
Why the Remain in Mexico policy, recently upheld by the Supreme Court, can still be trumped. One of President Biden’s first official acts when he moved into the White House in January was the suspension of former president Donald Trump’s immigration policy for asylum-seekers. Eight months later, Biden is still trying to end the program after the Supreme Court stepped in to keep it alive.
The Supreme Court‘s ruling this week reviving a Trump-era border policy sent shock waves through the immigration debate, signaling that the justices will present major hurdles for President Biden as he tries to impose his more relaxed approach to immigration enforcement. Stephen Miller, an architect of President Trump‘s immigration agenda,...
This might be reminiscent of an old Johnny Carson-Ed McMahon comedy routine—if it weren’t so unfunny. A: It’s so lawless that the Supreme Court delivered two sharp rebukes last week alone, two days apart—in one instance ordering the administration to stop doing something, and in the other case, to resume doing something it shouldn’t have stopped doing.
The Supreme Court handed down an order Tuesday evening that makes no sense. It is not at all clear what the Biden administration is supposed to do in order to comply with the Court’s decision in Biden v. Texas. That decision suggests that the Department of Homeland Security committed some legal violation when it rescinded a Trump-era immigration policy, but it does not identify what that violation is. And it forces the administration to engage in sensitive negotiations with at least one foreign government without specifying what it needs to secure in those negotiations.
Attorney General Todd Rokita: Common Sense On Immigration Prevails At U.S. Supreme Court. On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed with Attorney General Todd Rokita that there was no legal basis to the Biden administration’s challenge to delay the reimplementation of the Trump administration’s Remain in Mexico policy. Attorney General Rokita led an amicus brief in the Supreme Court this week, joined by 15 other attorneys general, to support Texas and Missouri’s challenge. Attorney General Rokita’s office also filed an amicus brief last week in the Fifth Circuit, challenging the Biden administration’s lax immigration policies.
Donald Trump would beat Joe Biden if their electoral match-up was repeated today, according to a new poll that comes as the president’s approval rating continues to tank in the wake of the country’s chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. A plurality of 47 percent of voters would favor Trump...

