Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Please Reevaluate the Data on Convalescent Plasma for COVID-19

MedPage Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Delta variant surges, we have a therapy that is inexpensive, available, potentially effective when used correctly, and underused in the treatment of COVID-19. We are referring to COVID-19 convalescent plasma (CCP), a form of antibody therapy derived from donors who have recovered from COVID-19. When CCP was first deployed, many of us anticipated that it would be followed by powerful new antiviral drugs for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Unfortunately, such drugs have not materialized. We also anticipated that with highly effective vaccines, the pandemic would have ebbed by now. That too has not happened. Instead, the country has again reported facing more than 1,000 deaths in a single day and has limited therapeutic options.

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Paneth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Epidemics#Drugs#Ccp#Eap#The Mayo Clinic#American#Hca Healthcare#Covid 19 Associated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Microbiology
Country
Argentina
Related
Sciencedeseret.com

This new antibody can stop all COVID-19 strains, including new variants, experts say

A team of researchers may have found an antibody that can neutralize all known novel coronavirus strains, including the developing variants. GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology recently conducted a huge collaborative study by scientists and developed a new antibody therapy, called Sotrovimab. During the project, they discovered a new natural antibody “that has remarkable breadth and efficacy,” according to the Berkeley Lab.
ScienceFortune

There have been 154 retracted COVID studies. The damage may already be done

If a COVID study is retracted from a medical journal, does it make a sound—or at the very least seep into the public consciousness the way the now-pulled research originally did?. It's a rhetorical question (public awareness of study findings tend to stop at a retraction's edge, unfortunately). But I...
Public HealthPosted by
Well+Good

‘I’m an Infectious Disease Doctor—Please Don’t Take Ivermectin To Treat or Prevent COVID-19’

As the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus causes surges across the country, those sick with COVID-19 have begun seeking out disease treatments they can access at home. Unfortunately, no such treatments currently exist, says Monica Gandhi, MD, MPH, an infectious disease professor at the University of San Francisco. The drug Ivermectin, which is being self-administered by many who hope it will alleviate their COVID-19 symptoms, is not an effective treatment, and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns that taking it is downright dangerous.
Public HealthAOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
ScienceFreethink

One antibody stops all strains of COVID-19 from infecting cells

A newly discovered antibody was able to neutralize not only all strains of COVID-19, but other coronaviruses known to cause respiratory infections in humans — a potential silver bullet for a whole class of deadly, flu-like viruses. Mutant viruses: As viruses spread, they undergo tiny genetic mutations, and when we...
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Outpatients With COVID-19 Experienced No Significant Benefit From COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma

COVID-19 convalescent plasma administered within the first week of symptoms did not prevent disease progression in a high-risk group of outpatients. COVID-19 convalescent plasma administered within the first week of symptoms did not prevent disease progression in a high-risk group of outpatients with COVID-19, according to the results of the Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma in Outpatients (C3PO) study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Optimizing Patient Data in the Time of COVID-19

Pharmacists must remain nimble to help patients continue receiving the medications they need, as technology now plays a central role in workflow and medication management. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced society to change rapidly and in incalculable ways, bringing stakeholders and health care organizations into the 21st century and enabling them to operate with more efficiency and greater flexibility. Nevertheless, pharmacists and providers must remain nimble to help patients continue receiving the medications they need, as technology now plays a central role in workflow and medication management.
Medical & Biotech95.5 FM WIFC

Emergent’s COVID-19 plasma therapy to be tested in NIH-sponsored study

(Reuters) -The National Institutes of Health has initiated a late-stage study to test plasma-derived COVID-19 therapies including Emergent BioSolutions Inc’s candidate for those at high risk of disease progression, the drug developer said. Emergent said on Wednesday the study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of polyclonal antibodies derived from...
ScienceMedPage Today

Can Guillain-Barré Syndrome Recur After mRNA COVID Vaccine?

Serious relapse of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) after receiving the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine (Comirnaty) was rare, an analysis of medical records in Israel showed. Out of nearly 600 people previously diagnosed with GBS who got the vaccine, one needed brief medical care for relapse afterward, reported Shirley Shapiro Ben David,...
New York City, NYnyc.gov

Health Department Releases Data on COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness

The overwhelming majority of COVID-19 illness, hospitalizations and deaths are among New Yorkers who are not fully vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines are very effective at preventing the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, like hospitalization and death. August 25, 2021 — The Health Department today released new data on vaccine effectiveness...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

WHO: COVID-19 booster shot data is "not conclusive"

The World Health Organization said Wednesday during a media briefing that the data on the need for or benefits of a coronavirus booster shot is inconclusive. The big picture: The agency said that besides booster evidence being inconclusive, it's also a "moral and ethical" issue because not every country in the world has access to vaccines.
Sciencetheeastcountygazette.com

How A Single Antibody Can Neutralize COVID-19 Variants?

This may be the newest sign of good news as a newly discovered antibody was able to neutralize not only all strains of COVID-19 but other types of coronaviruses that cause respiratory infections in humans – a bane for a whole class of deadly, flu-like viruses. According to a study...
San Bernardino County, CAiebusinessdaily.com

SB County releases COVID-19 data

Unvaccinated San Bernardino County residents are eight times more likely to get COVID-19 and 32 times more likely to die from the disease than residents who are fully vaccinated, according to a statement on the county website. Since Feb. 1, 177 unvaccinated residents have died of the virus, while only...

Comments / 0

Community Policy