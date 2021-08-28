Please Reevaluate the Data on Convalescent Plasma for COVID-19

As the Delta variant surges, we have a therapy that is inexpensive, available, potentially effective when used correctly, and underused in the treatment of COVID-19. We are referring to COVID-19 convalescent plasma (CCP), a form of antibody therapy derived from donors who have recovered from COVID-19. When CCP was first deployed, many of us anticipated that it would be followed by powerful new antiviral drugs for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Unfortunately, such drugs have not materialized. We also anticipated that with highly effective vaccines, the pandemic would have ebbed by now. That too has not happened. Instead, the country has again reported facing more than 1,000 deaths in a single day and has limited therapeutic options.