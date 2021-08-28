Cancel
Wellfleet, MA

Bicyclist injured along Cape Cod Rail Trail in Wellfleet

capecoddaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLFLEET – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly falling off their bike in Wellfleet Saturday morning. The incident happened on the Cape Cod Rail Trail north of Marconi Beach Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. It was not immediately clear if the cyclist was wearing a helmet. The post Bicyclist injured along Cape Cod Rail Trail in Wellfleet appeared first on CapeCod.com.

capecoddaily.com

