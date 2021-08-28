Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health

By Amy Tennery
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iemrc_0bfnDSjx00

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Players' mental health is in focus as the U.S. Open kicks off Monday, after four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka led the charge for her fellow athletes this year.

The 23-year-old withdrew from the French Open after being fined and threatened with expulsion for refusing to attend media conferences, which she said had an adverse impact on her mental health, and disclosed she had suffered from depression for years.

The incident led Roland-Garros organisers to concede that the sport's governing bodies needed to do better and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) this week announced a mental health initiative for players in partnership with the Mount Sinai Health System. read more

"Sports psychology has always been in the realm of, 'how do we optimize on the court?' but there's so many reasons for why athletes are impacted after competition," Shannon O’Neill, PhD, a psychologist at Mount Sinai West, told Reuters.

"Really promoting a well-rounded person who is multifaceted, not just an athlete... I think is really critical in the therapeutic process."

A broader conversation on mental health in sport has unfolded since Roland-Garros, with four-time Rio Olympic champion Simone Biles withdrawing from several gymnastics events at the Tokyo Games, citing the need to focus on her mental health and drawing worldwide support.

At Flushing Meadows this week, world number two Aryna Sabalenka told reporters working with a psychologist had paid dividends on and off the court.

She previously credited therapy with helping her handle the pressure of Wimbledon, where she reached the semi-final in the best major performance of her career.

"Knowing that I have someone who's going to help me whenever I need it... it's definitely help," she said. "One time at night I couldn't sleep because I was overthinking about everything. I just call her and I spoke with her... After that I felt much better."

Moving swiftly to give athletes more support is imperative for sport's governing bodies, Bob Dorfman, the creative director at Baker Street Advertising, told Reuters, with the issue still top of mind.

"The mental health of athletes had never really been a major concern until Naomi Osaka bravely made it public, and Simone Biles courageously kept it front and center," he said. "It’s admirable that the U.S. Open is putting forward initiatives in this regard, but it can’t be mere lip service or temporary.

"Action must be sincere, ongoing and well-funded. Anything less will ring phony."

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA), for its part, joined forces with seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams, partnering with mental health services company BetterHelp for a $2 million "free therapy giveaway."

"We need to create an accepting and open environment to seek professional mental health therapy," said Williams.

(This story corrects second paragraph to make clear Osaka is 23 (and not 25) Clarifies paragraph six to make clear Biles did not win four golds in Tokyo Olympics)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

175K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#U S Open#A New Era#Usta#Wimbledon#Baker Street Advertising#Betterhelp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka stylist for Levi's!

After collaborations with Nike, Adeam, Louis Vuitton, TAG Heuer, and many others, the Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka announced a few months ago her collaboration with the Levi's capsule collection, which pays homage to her Japanese roots. Naomi will not only be a stylist for this campaign, but also a...
TennisArkansas Online

Grand U.S. Open era nearing an end

It's been nearly a quarter of a century since Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal all sat out the same Grand Slam tennis tournament. That changes next week, when the U.S. Open will start at Flushing Meadows without any member of that distinguished and dominant trio. Williams, whose 40th birthday is in September, withdrew on Wednesday, joining Federer, who turned 40 this month, and Nadal, who is 35, on the sideline because of injuries. Williams' older sister, 41-year-old Venus, also pulled out of the field Wednesday.
Mental Healthdreddsinfo.com

US Open To Offer ‘Quiet Rooms’ and More Mental Health Resources

US Open To Offer ‘Quiet Rooms’ and More Mental Health Resources. The US Open is coming through! The United States Tennis Association is working towards supporting the Mental Health of its athletes by introducing new initiatives for those competing in next week’s US Open and future games!. There will be...
Queens, NYNew York Post

New era of tennis stars can grab the spotlight at US Open

Novak Djokovic is going for history here in Queens over the fortnight in attempting to become the first male since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the Grand Slam, so that should be enough to give the U.S. Open all the marquee appeal the tournament would ever need. And maybe,...
TennisLong Beach Press-Telegram

U.S. Open: Naomi Osaka weighs break from tennis after unraveling in loss

NEW YORK — Naomi Osaka looked over at her agent and said she wanted to tell the world what the two of them had discussed privately in an Arthur Ashe Stadium hallway after her U.S. Open title defense ended with a racket-tossing, composure-missing, lead-evaporating defeat in the third round. His...
New York City, NYwjhl.com

Alcaraz, 18, upends No. 3 Tsitsipas at US Open; Osaka out

NEW YORK (AP) — Until now, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has exhibited enough promise and precociousness to make people think he eventually could succeed Rafael Nadal as Spain’s top tennis player. On Friday at the U.S. Open, with a dramatic five-set victory over No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alcaraz showed why he’s been getting so much attention already.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

US Open 2021: Bianca Andreescu vs Davis' HIGHLIGHTS

On the hard-courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (Flushing Meadows, New York), the matches of the highly anticipated US Open 2021 are being played, the last Grand Slam of the season, during which there will be the absences of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams.
Tennistimesdelphic.com

Naomi Osaka inspires focus on athletes’ mental health

Naomi Osaka surprised many when she decided to withdraw from the French Open in July despite then being the second-ranked women’s tennis player in the world, saying she wanted to focus on her mental health and not cause a distraction from the other athletes in the tournament. Another world-famous athlete, Simone Biles, who has been dubbed by some the G.O.A.T of gymnastics, pulled out of a few events during the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health and safety.

Comments / 0

Community Policy