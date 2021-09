A fast start propelled the Missoula PaddleHeads to their third win in as many nights over the Ogden Raptors, 11-8, Friday at Lindqist Field. With the win, Missoula boosted its Pioneer League-best record to 55-29. The Northern Division first-half champion PaddleHeads also kept pace with Billings for first in the second-half race at 20-16.