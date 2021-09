Beginning Friday, September 3, traffic on County Road 70 from just east of Dodd Boulevard to Cedar Avenue will be switched to the outside lanes in the permanent configuration with one thru lane in each direction (i.e., westbound traffic will be switched to the north side outside lane, eastbound traffic will be switched to the south side outside lane). The contractor will then work to completing the inside medians and turn lanes from Dodd Boulevard to Cedar Avenue. This traffic configuration will modify access for businesses and intersections between Dodd Boulevard and Cedar Avenue.