Fall ball Tryouts Sept 7th

By Admin
windermereathletics.com
 7 days ago

Fall Softball tryouts Tuesday Sept 7th at 245pm at the Softball field. YOU MUST HAVE A PHYSICAL WITH ECG completed and registered to be eligible to tryout out, NO exceptions. Contact Coach Hannigan with questions about tryouts eileen.hannigan@ocps.net or Jillian Sutton with questions about physicals jillian.suttion@ocps.net. See below for all...

#Fall Softball#Fhsaa#Ecg Register#Athletic Clearance#Ocps Cardiology Report
Softball
Sports
