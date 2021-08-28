The chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court signed an order making masks mandatory in areas controlled by the courts

Davenport, IA – According to the statement, all people entering court-controlled areas must wear a face covering regardless of the person’s vaccination status.

This order was signed by Chief Justice Susan Christensen.

Chief Justice Susan Christensen said:

“This requirement applies statewide and does not depend on a particular county’s or area’s positivity rate or transmission status.”

This order contradicts Gov. Reynolds’ long-term policy against mask mandates.

In May, she signed a law that bans cities, counties and school districts from requiring masks.

Ladies and gentlemen, Iowa is among nine states that have banned schools from implementing universal mask mandates.