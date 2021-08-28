Cancel
Davenport, IA

The chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court signed an order making masks mandatory in areas controlled by the courts

Davenport Journal
 7 days ago
Davenport, IA – According to the statement, all people entering court-controlled areas must wear a face covering regardless of the person’s vaccination status.

This order was signed by Chief Justice Susan Christensen.

Chief Justice Susan Christensen said:

“This requirement applies statewide and does not depend on a particular county’s or area’s positivity rate or transmission status.”

This order contradicts Gov. Reynolds’ long-term policy against mask mandates.

In May, she signed a law that bans cities, counties and school districts from requiring masks.

Ladies and gentlemen, Iowa is among nine states that have banned schools from implementing universal mask mandates.

The Davenport Journal is Davenport's leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com
