While Ford continues to invest heavily in autonomous driving technology, automated valet parking is something the automaker has been experimenting with for a couple of years now. Last summer, FoMoCo partnered with Bedrock and Bosch to launch a demonstration project with connected autonomous Ford Escape test vehicles that can drive and park themselves inside Bedrock’s Assembly Garage in Detroit using Bosch smart infrastructure. That project, now officially known as the Detroit Smart Parking Lab, is scheduled to open this month, and Ford will also be showing off its Automated Valet Parking at the International Motor Show, or IAA, in Munich, Germany next week.