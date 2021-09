North Korea has rejected an offer of three million Covid vaccine doses from China, claiming that the country has zero Covid-19 cases, UNICEF said on Wednesday.China had offered Sinovac Biotech vaccines to North Korea but it rejected the offer and instead asked China to supply vaccines to low-income nations that are severely affected by the virus.North Korea has maintained that it has not registered even a single Covid-19 case in the country, but experts have cast doubt over this claim.North Korea has since the beginning of the pandemic imposed strict anti-virus safety measures including closing its borders and putting restrictions...