More US airstrikes against ISIS-K are ‘certainly’ coming, Adm. James Stavridis says

The Pentagon is denying reports by Iranian state media that U.S. military forces abandoned three bases inside Syria used in the fight against the Islamic State. An unidentified “military source” on Wednesday told the Al-Alam news channel that U.S. forces left the bases following their evacuation of Kabul after the quick collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan army. One of the bases on the list was near the al-Omar oilfield in the eastern province of the Deir el-Zour region.