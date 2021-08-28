Cancel
Military

More US airstrikes against ISIS-K are ‘certainly’ coming, Adm. James Stavridis says

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetired Adm. James Stavridis joins Weekend TODAY’s Peter Alexander following the United States’ drone strike believed to have killed an ISIS-K fighter in retaliation for Thursday’s suicide bombing at a Kabul airport. “I wouldn’t even think of this as a down payment on our revenge,” he says. “It’s also a signal to the Islamic State that there is certainly more in the locker to come.”Aug. 28, 2021.

