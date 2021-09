A day after issuing subpoenas for a massive trove of documents from several federal agencies, including the White House, the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol has demanded records from 15 social media companies.The requests call for documents “related to the spread of misinformation, efforts to overturn the 2020 election or prevent the certification of the results, domestic violent extremism, and foreign influence in the 2020 election” across their platforms.Letters were sent to far-right hubs 4chan, 8kun, Gab, Parler, Telegram and theDonald.win, as well as Facebook, Google, Snapchat, Tik-Tok, Twitter, Reddit, Twitch, YouTube...