The Best Store-Bought Chocolate Ice Creams, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Tested by Vincent Camillo for Food Network Kitchen. Chocolate ice cream has a distinctly classic flavor; almost everyone can imagine exactly what it should taste like without actually tasting it. But with so many varieties available for purchase — both online and in grocery stores — it’s hard to know what characteristics make one brand of chocolate ice cream better than the other. As with other single-flavored ice creams, there should always be a balance of the main flavor — in this case, chocolate — with an ample sweetness and a creamy, melt-in-your-mouth texture that doesn’t feel heavy. (This is ice cream after all, not a chocolate bar.) With all this in mind, I taste-tested 11 different chocolate ice creams to help you figure out which brand reigns supreme. Keep reading to see my findings and go clear out a spot (or two) in your freezer while you’re at it!