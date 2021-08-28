Cancel
Preliminary WWE SmackDown Viewership Is In

By Andrew Ravens
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday’s WWE SmackDown episode drew 2.874 million viewers, according to TV Line. SmackDown also drew an average of 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic. It should be noted that this is the preliminary viewership number and the actual rating won’t be released until later this week. The reason SmackDown was so high in the overnight numbers was due to it being preempted in at least 24 markets last night for NFL preseason games.

