‘These guys fought and gave us our freedom and this is our way to say thank you’. (LEFT): Ace Robertson, local WWII vet, straps himself in for a ride with Dream Flights, a nonprofit that gives free airplane rides to veterans and seniors. Helping him get strapped in is Dream Flight founder and pilot, Darryl Fisher. (RIGHT): Don Jardine (left) of Ephraim, decorated WWII veteran, sits in the cockpit of a Boeing Stearman as part of an opportunity for him and another local WWII vet to fly in the historic aircraft. Behind him is pilot and founder of Dream Flights, Darryl Fisher.