The US launches a drone attack and kills an ISIS member responsible for the attack in Kabul
Joe Biden promised that he would make ISIS “pay” for the massacre at the Kabul airport, which killed 13 US Marines, and the response has come in the form of a drone strike. The US claims to have killed a member of the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), the affiliate of the terrorist group in Afghanistan, which has claimed responsibility for the attack last Thursday at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.marketresearchtelecast.com
