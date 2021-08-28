Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Ben Kingsley Feels His Character Trevor Slattery Is a Great Survivor!

The Marvel Machine continues to spin with some more marketing from Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. The social media reactions continue to come in from the press and people that got the chance to see the movie early at the fan screenings, and they continue to be mostly positive overall. Audiences are really connected to Tony Leung as the villain in particular, as they rightfully should. Leung is front and center in a new poster from Dolby Cinema. Marvel also shared a new clip from the movie showing off the first part of the fight scene that takes place on a bus.