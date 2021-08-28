Cancel
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Ben Kingsley Feels His Character Trevor Slattery Is a Great Survivor!

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar-winning Hollywood actor Ben Kingsley will once again play the character of Trevor Slattery in Marvel Studios Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Kingsley was last seen in Iron Man 3 as faux Mandarin, leader of the Ten Rings, who is eventually revealed as the ‘actor’ Trevor Slatter. The seasoned actor says the character has a great ability to tell a story. Kingsley seems quite confident that his character’s journey is that of self-discovery. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Review: Early Reactions Crown Simu Liu’s Film As MCU’s Best Actioner.

