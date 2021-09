Many people have dreamed of taking a racecar around a track or lap or two. Maybe you’re a racing fanatic or just love the design and power of the world’s fastest cars. There’s something about being able to feel like you’re going both deliriously fast and yet still in control. Just because you can’t drive at super fast speeds off a track doesn’t mean you can’t have some of the fun of owning a race car. If you’ve ever thought that having a racecar as your daily driver would be cool, you should check out these race car inspired road cars.