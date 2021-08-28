Cancel
I’m a tech executive who moved from Silicon Valley to Houston. I know firsthand why the tech industry is packing up and hightailing it to Texas.

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas is poised to outpace California in industrial innovation. There is a reason venture capitalists are pouring millions of dollars into tech innovation in Texas. Texas is home to incredible diversity, a spirit of ingenuity, and major industries that need innovation. Yang Tang is the chief technology officer at Houston-based...

