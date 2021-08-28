Cancel
Congress & Courts

Now That SCOTUS Has Ended The Eviction Moratorium, What Do Black Families Need To Know?

 7 days ago
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The U.S. Supreme Court voted to block the Biden’s administration Eviction Moratorium late Thursday, ending a temporary ban on evictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision will allow renters to resume evictions, putting 3.5 million Americans at risk of being put out of their homes. In the decision, the courts stated, “If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it.” Although the three liberal justices dissented, the ruling was on the side of the Republican-leaning judges and now Americans could be dealing with the consequences.

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

Congress & Courts850wftl.com

SCOTUS overrules Biden administration’s eviction moratorium

The US Supreme Court overruled the Biden administrations’ moratorium on evictions late last night. Justices blocked President Biden’s ban issued by the CDC which allowed more than three million people across the nation to live rent-free until October 3rd. There are billions of dollars available in the Treasury Department’s Emergency...
Congress & Courtsorangeobserver.com

Supreme Court ends Biden’s eviction moratorium

On Thursday, Aug. 26 the Supreme Court ruled by a 6-3 vote against against the Biden eviction ban, blocking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from enforcing the federal moratorium on evicting renters during the coronavirus pandemic. The current eviction moratorium, which was imposed in August, was due to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reason.com

Critics of the SCOTUS Decision Against the CDC's Eviction Moratorium Might Miss the Rule of Law When They Need It

When the Supreme Court blocked enforcement of the Biden administration's eviction moratorium last night, it was technically lifting a stay on a federal judge's ruling against that decree. But the per curiam opinion makes it clear that six justices do not buy the statutory rationale for the moratorium, which the Court said would give the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the agency that ordered landlords to continue housing tenants who say they cannot afford to pay their rent, "a breathtaking amount of authority."
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Judge orders Capitol riot defendant back to jail after he watched the MyPillow guy's election conspiracies

A Capitol Riot defendant is returning to jail less than two months after he got out thanks to his viewing of conspiracy theories, including from the MyPillow guy. A judge on Thursday ordered Capitol riot suspect Doug Jensen to return to jail because he violated the conditions of his release by using the internet to watch conspiracy theory content, CNN reports.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“They were executed because they were black”: they pardoned seven African Americans 70 years after they were subjected to the electric chair in the US

Justice, 70 years later. The Governor of Virginia awarded a posthumous pardon to seven African American men executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, after an investigation and prosecutions marked by racism. The democrat Ralph Northam announced his decision after meeting descendants of these men known as...

