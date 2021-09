The Red Sox had locked up a third straight series win on Saturday, but in their quest to get a sweep in Cleveland with a win on Sunday they were battling with a shorthanded bullpen. That didn’t seem to be too much of an issue as the offense grabbed an early lead thanks to a three-homer day (two of which from Rafael Devers) and Tanner Houck pitching around control issues through five. But he couldn’t make it through the sixth, and the bullpen had to go from there. Ultimately, Austin Davis gave up the lead in the eighth, and they’d settle for two out of three over Cleveland.