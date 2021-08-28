Cancel
Kentucky State

Lexington’s Fable In Kentucky Takes Charcuterie To The Next Level And We’re Here For It

By Sarah McCosham
Only In Kentucky
Only In Kentucky
 7 days ago

Charcuterie boards are the perfect meal if you’re a snacker: a little of this, a little of that, all laid out in an Insta-perfect presentation. And Lexington’s Fable Charcuterie takes these meat-and-cheese boards to the next level, creating the absolute perfect arrangement of eats. Lexington’s original charcuterie kitchen and wine bar, Fable Charcuterie + Wine is on a mission to save Kentuckians from bad vino and boring cheese boards, offering myriad delicious offerings for newbies and adventurous foodies alike.

"Life is too short for bad wine or basic cheese." That's the driving force behind each and every one of Fable Charcuterie's epic boards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwh36_0bfmh8Q500
Fable Charcuterie + Wine/Facebook

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, Fable is currently open for delivery, pick-up, and take-away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKIIM_0bfmh8Q500
Fable Charcuterie + Wine/Facebook

This Lexington-based business is proof-positive that we "eat with our eyes first." Just look at these boards! Smoked meats, briny seafood, sharp cheeses... this is a carnivore's dream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3agA2a_0bfmh8Q500
Fable Charcuterie + Wine/Facebook

And likewise, those with an insatiable sweet tooth can build a tasty little brunch-y board complete with fresh fruits, chocolates, biscotti, and macaron cookies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTjFT_0bfmh8Q500
Fable Charcuterie + Wine/Facebook

Fable takes pride on using fresh, locally sourced ingredients whenever possible, such as Kentucky-grown berries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVd4L_0bfmh8Q500
Fable Charcuterie + Wine/Facebook

They also offer a wine-of-the-month club, where subscribers can get a curated wine and charcuterie board delivery each month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LWFm_0bfmh8Q500
Fable Charcuterie + Wine/Facebook
To learn more, email fablelexington@gmail.com.

Want to kick it up a notch? Add a hand-stamped wooden board to any charcuterie order. This makes for a really unique gift idea for that hard-to-shop-for Kentuckian in your life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrHXL_0bfmh8Q500
Fable Charcuterie + Wine/Facebook

For now, Fable Charcuterie is currently operating as a delivery and carry-out establishment, with plans to expand down the line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nn7J9_0bfmh8Q500
Fable Charcuterie + Wine/Facebook

With next-level offerings and dreamy, Insta-worthy charcuterie, we can't wait to see what they have in store next!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B54KU_0bfmh8Q500
Fable Charcuterie + Wine/Facebook

What’s your go-to meat-and-cheese combination? Have you tried the boards from Fable Charcuterie in Kentucky before? Learn more, including how to order and customize your own perfect board, at the Fable Charcuterie + Wine Facebook page .

Looking for more delicious fare in the Bluegrass State? Check out our Ultimate Guide To The Best Restaurants In Kentucky !

The post Lexington’s Fable In Kentucky Takes Charcuterie To The Next Level And We’re Here For It appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In Kentucky

Only In Kentucky

