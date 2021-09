Blind long jumper Lex Gillette is chasing after a gold medal after the recent Tokyo Paralympics after already winning 4 silver. Lex Gillette and his popular trademark slogan, “No need for sight when you have a vision,” printed on a black-and-gray T-shirt remain sold out on his website but he vowed to make a new batch as he envisions taking the gold medal next time after going home with 4 silver medals altogether in his four previous trips to the Paralympics.