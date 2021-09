NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Masking outdoors regardless of vaccination status will be recommended beginning on Monday in Montgomery County, officials said Friday afternoon. The recommendation comes after the county has been in Pennsylvania’s high level of COVID-19 community transmission for two weeks. Montgomery County officials said the recommendation includes wearing a mask outdoors if a person cannot physically distance at least 6 feet from people outside of their own household. Officials cited the CDC’s recommendation of wearing a mask in crowded outdoor areas featuring close contact with unvaccinated people in places with a high number of COVID-19 cases. “Whether indoors or outdoors, masking is...