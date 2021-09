Backup company Backblaze has launched a cloud computing service with Vultr, intending to provide developers with a lower cost alternative to Amazon's S3 and EC2 web services. Through the new service, Backblaze and Vultr users can run applications with "virtualized cloud compute and bare metal resources." The companies say that their new service is simpler to use, and addresses the typically "disproportionately huge" bandwidth costs that smaller companies face. — "Vultr is on a mission to simplify deployment of cloud infrastructure, and Backblaze is on a mission to simplify cloud storage," says aBackblaze blog post. "We recognized a shared culture in Vultr, which is why we're looking forward to seeing what our joint customers can do with this partnership."