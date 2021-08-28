Deborah Sue Whirling Cox, age 61, of Mt. Juliet, TN died August 26, 2021. Debbie was born in Decatur, IN. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she served in many ways including the altar guild, in the bell choir and helping with VBS. Debbie was employed by McKesson. She had a green thumb and loved flowers. Debbie was preceded in death by her son, Jonathan Greene. She is survived by: Husband of 8 years – David Cox; Parents – Leroy and Marilyn Whirling; Son – David Greene; Step-children – Casey (Kyle) Henry and Dylan (Reba) Cox; Brother – Mike (Paula) Whirling; Sister – Beverly (Tom) Mollering; Nieces – Lauren, Emma and Carly Mollering; Nephews – Jamie and Sean Whirling.