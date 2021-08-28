Cancel
Deborah Sue Whirling Cox

Cover picture for the articleDeborah Sue Whirling Cox, age 61, of Mt. Juliet, TN died August 26, 2021. Debbie was born in Decatur, IN. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she served in many ways including the altar guild, in the bell choir and helping with VBS. Debbie was employed by McKesson. She had a green thumb and loved flowers. Debbie was preceded in death by her son, Jonathan Greene. She is survived by: Husband of 8 years – David Cox; Parents – Leroy and Marilyn Whirling; Son – David Greene; Step-children – Casey (Kyle) Henry and Dylan (Reba) Cox; Brother – Mike (Paula) Whirling; Sister – Beverly (Tom) Mollering; Nieces – Lauren, Emma and Carly Mollering; Nephews – Jamie and Sean Whirling.

