Peloton has cut the price of its signature bike by hundreds of pounds as sales growth slowed dramatically due to people returning to the gym instead of exercising at home.The original Peloton Bike machine currently costs £1,350 in the UK), but the company slashed it by 20 per cent to US$1,495 (approximately £1,091).The change in price applies to all of Peloton’s markets, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Germany.The move marks the second time Peloton has lowered the price of its original Bike, as it cut the cost from around £1,640 to its current price in September last year....