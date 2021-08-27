Do I have to believe a certain way to belong?

Religion: that which can unite, divide or confuse us. Like Arthur Saginian, I was once agnostic. Unlike him, I now believe in the Creator God. When I was an agnostic, I had lost trust in the Christianity I believed in and practiced with so passion for many years. Due to a series of events, I began to have doubts about the existence of Jesus or God. Like Mr. Saginian, I questioned religious leaders. I attended services of various beliefs and followed a variety of New Age gurus. When I found my way back, I realized there are many ways people practice their faith, all believing they are the only true one, and I wondered if it were not possible that the Creator, when He saw the condition of humans, might have sent to different parts of the world a variety of souls taking into consideration the difference in customs.