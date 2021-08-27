After I'm saved, what's next?
‘Tuesdays at the Table’ is a series of discussions hosted by the Connectional Table that will help us better understand our faith, our church, ourselves. As we respond to the grace we have received in Jesus Christ, we allow God to grow us as disciples of Jesus Christ. One response is to follow our United Methodist General Rule of Discipleship, which encourages us "to witness to Jesus Christ in the world and to follow his teachings through acts of compassion, justice, worship and devotion under the guidance of the Holy Spirit."www.umc.org
