Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

After I'm saved, what's next?

umc.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Tuesdays at the Table’ is a series of discussions hosted by the Connectional Table that will help us better understand our faith, our church, ourselves. As we respond to the grace we have received in Jesus Christ, we allow God to grow us as disciples of Jesus Christ. One response is to follow our United Methodist General Rule of Discipleship, which encourages us "to witness to Jesus Christ in the world and to follow his teachings through acts of compassion, justice, worship and devotion under the guidance of the Holy Spirit."

www.umc.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Connectional Table
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
Religionumc.org

7 Ways to Make it Easier to Talk about Money in Church

Ann Michel of the Lewis Center staff writes that churches can promote financial transparency and enhance generosity by addressing the often-taboo subject of money more openly and faithfully. She offers seven practical strategies to improve the tone of your conversation around money and giving. Some congregations are so close-lipped when...
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.3:6-8; quote by Billy Graham

Isaiah Isa.3:6-8 The greatest legacy one can pass on to one’s children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one’s life, but rather a legacy of character and faith. William Franklin Graham Jr. (1918-2018) was an American evangelist, a prominent evangelical Christian figure, and an ordained...
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Getting old might be better than you think

It’s funny how we marvel at man-made items, but walk right past the flowers, trees, grass, etc. and don’t take notice. It’s almost as if we have become immune to them. I have always loved sunsets. I probably have 2000+ pictures of sunsets on my phone. I can’t bring myself to delete any of them because every one of them is so unique.
ReligionClaremore Progress

Living in the Light

“Therefore, take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand firm.” – Ephesians 6:13. “But the Lord is faithful. He will establish you and guard you against the evil one.” – 2 Thessalonians 3:3. Whether...
ReligionNorth Platte Telegraph

From the pulpit: Prayer is no last resort

I have often heard the expression, “There’s nothing left to do but pray.” In a world consumed by violent military coups, a global pandemic and social unrest, is there nothing left to do but pray, or is it that we need to embrace the wondrous opportunity to pray?. Prayer in...
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Community Bible Study is ready for in-person Bible study

After last year’s “virtual” Bible study on Zoom, Community Bible Study, the international, non-denominational Bible Study with two classes in Estes Park, is ready to meet in-person again when classes start the second week of September. “But,” explains Robbi Telfer, Evening class Teaching Director, “we’re ready to pivot back to...
Religiongarlandjournal.com

Meet The Doctors From Grace International Seminary

According to the latest statistics from Pew Research Center the study of God’s teachings and discipleship is on a downward trend. The decline is evident in the United States and around the world. Seminaries have confirmed this decline since 2012 but Texas has a very credible list of biblical institutions that we are all proud of. But decay is something we should all be sincerely concerned about. Thank you to community royalty honored with Doctor of Divinity Degrees under the scored-plus-decade wide umbrella of ‘. . . living their lives in service to others.
Hayward, WIAPG of Wisconsin

New Hayward United Methodist pastor is Bible scholar

When Rev. J. Samuel Subramanian, Ph.D. was teaching at the United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities he held a Bible study, but it wasn’t your ordinary Bible study — it was for atheists, people who did not believe in God. Rev. Subramanian — he likes to be called “Pastor...
Religionarcamax.com

How can a person learn to “enjoy” the Bible and encourage others to read it?

Q: How can a person learn to “enjoy” the Bible and encourage others to read it? – B.I. A: For the Christian, learning to enjoy the Bible is to open the Word of God and read His truth. Almighty God communicates with His people through prayer and the richness of His Word; this is the secret to learning how to walk with the Lord every day. It becomes a joy to wake up in the morning and know He is with us, no matter what the day has in store.
Religionumc.org

'In the Garden' desktop meditation

Spend a few minutes "In the Garden" as you enjoy beautiful images from God's creation set to piano music from the beloved hymn, No. 314 in the United Methodist Hymnal. the Son of God discloses. And he walks with me,. And he talks with me. And he tells me I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy