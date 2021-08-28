Deep Roots 2021 canceled

Natalie Davis The Union-Recorder

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed a second consecutive Deep Roots Festival.

Due to the current spike in new COVID cases, organizers this week opted to cancel this year’s event that had been slated for Saturday, Oct. 23.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), 73 new positive cases were reported Monday in Baldwin County. That’s the second-highest single-day total locally throughout the entirety of the pandemic. The high of 74 came on Aug. 24, 2020.

Back in May when the festival’s 2021 band lineup was announced, factors like the vaccine being widely available and sports venues going to 100% capacity were encouraging to Deep Roots music coordinator Jimmy Holder. Three months later, Georgia is one of the least-vaccinated states in the country, and Baldwin County’s vaccination rate even lags behind that of the Peach State.

“We explored different options of how we could make it work safely,” Holder said. “It all just came back to — we can’t. For the sake, safety and health of everybody, it’s better to just not have Deep Roots this year. It’s the best thing to do for our community.”

With well over 10,000 people traditionally in attendance, festival heads felt like that was too large a crowd to fit into downtown Milledgeville with a highly contagious virus making its way around. Holder added that the popular kids’ zone, which features things like inflatable slides and bounce houses, would have been difficult to keep sanitized between each use.

What was supposed to be the 18th installment of Deep Roots was going to bring about some big, exciting changes for the annual festival. This year the concert stage was set to be the only area where admission would be charged, but that will now have to wait until 2022. Tickets had been scheduled to go on sale in mid-September to see headliner Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and other booked bands Funk You, Mt. Pilot and Georgia Rae.

The 2020 and ’21 cancellations aren’t stopping organizers from looking ahead to the future as they hope to bring Deep Roots back to downtown next year.

“We really have some great changes that we think are going to give some longevity to the festival,” Holder said. “We’re excited to still implement these new ideas that overall are better for the community and the festival itself.”