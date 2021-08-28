Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin County, GA

Deep Roots 2021 canceled

By Gil Pound
Posted by 
Union-Recorder
Union-Recorder
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hS6ks_0bfmbpUd00
Natalie Davis The Union-Recorder

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed a second consecutive Deep Roots Festival.

Due to the current spike in new COVID cases, organizers this week opted to cancel this year’s event that had been slated for Saturday, Oct. 23.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), 73 new positive cases were reported Monday in Baldwin County. That’s the second-highest single-day total locally throughout the entirety of the pandemic. The high of 74 came on Aug. 24, 2020.

Back in May when the festival’s 2021 band lineup was announced, factors like the vaccine being widely available and sports venues going to 100% capacity were encouraging to Deep Roots music coordinator Jimmy Holder. Three months later, Georgia is one of the least-vaccinated states in the country, and Baldwin County’s vaccination rate even lags behind that of the Peach State.

“We explored different options of how we could make it work safely,” Holder said. “It all just came back to — we can’t. For the sake, safety and health of everybody, it’s better to just not have Deep Roots this year. It’s the best thing to do for our community.”

With well over 10,000 people traditionally in attendance, festival heads felt like that was too large a crowd to fit into downtown Milledgeville with a highly contagious virus making its way around. Holder added that the popular kids’ zone, which features things like inflatable slides and bounce houses, would have been difficult to keep sanitized between each use.

What was supposed to be the 18th installment of Deep Roots was going to bring about some big, exciting changes for the annual festival. This year the concert stage was set to be the only area where admission would be charged, but that will now have to wait until 2022. Tickets had been scheduled to go on sale in mid-September to see headliner Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and other booked bands Funk You, Mt. Pilot and Georgia Rae.

The 2020 and ’21 cancellations aren’t stopping organizers from looking ahead to the future as they hope to bring Deep Roots back to downtown next year.

“We really have some great changes that we think are going to give some longevity to the festival,” Holder said. “We’re excited to still implement these new ideas that overall are better for the community and the festival itself.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Union-Recorder

Union-Recorder

Milledgeville, GA
983
Followers
69
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Union-Recorder

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milledgeville, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Health
City
Milledgeville, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Baldwin County, GA
Health
County
Baldwin County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roots Music#Covid#Covid#Dph#Mt Pilot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy