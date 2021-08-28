Red Cross encourages planning during National Preparedness Month

The American Red Cross of Georgia urges everyone to get ready for natural emergencies by making preparedness a priority this September during National Preparedness Month. Special Photo: Red Cross

ATLANTA — Families across the country are feeling the impact of climate change as we see more intense storms, heavier rain, higher temperatures, severe droughts, and record-setting hurricanes and wildfires. The American Red Cross of Georgia urges everyone to get ready by making preparedness a priority this September during National Preparedness Month.

Across the country, we have seen emergencies impacting people who don’t usually experience major or extreme weather, while other communities are going through the devastation of disasters multiple times a year.

Since the beginning of the calendar year, the American Red Cross of Georgia has helped 1,282 people (421 families) following severe weather events across the state. This does not include the 1,837 home fires the organization, and its volunteers, have responded to since January, nor the 2,838 families/7,662 individuals it has assisted.

This past spring, a violent EF-4 tornado ripped through a western portion of the state, leaving 600 homes – in Coweta and several of its neighboring counties – severely damaged or destroyed. Nearly 140 volunteers were on hand to assist both virtually and in person following the disaster. The Red Cross provided dozens of families with some 1,950 overnight stays at nearby hotels and delivered 4,000 restaurant meals to the area in the days that followed. Volunteers also connected with more than 170 families following the devastating impact of the tornado to help with emergency needs, provide resources and assistance with recovery plans.

And just last week, Red Cross volunteers were there to help in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Fred, which delivered severe storm damage, tornadoes, downed trees, and power outages to portions of the state. Tropical Storm Fred left 17 homes destroyed or with major damage, and nearly 50 homes across Georgia were impacted.

Georgia regularly faces many types of natural disasters like tornadoes, severe storms, flooding, and the remnants of hurricanes and tropical storms that make their way up the southern region of the United States from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic. Last year alone, the Georgia Red Cross helped hundreds of families recover from the impacts of hurricanes Sally, Delta and Zeta.

“Here in Georgia, we’re prone to disasters at any time of the year. So, we urge people to prepare now and be ready if an emergency occurs in their home or our local community,” Danella Hughes, Red Cross disaster officer for Georgia, said. “Helping people during disasters is at the heart of our mission, and climate change is a serious threat we are all facing. Help keep your loved ones safe — get Red Cross Ready today.”

Help keep your family safe by taking three actions to: 1) Get a Kit. 2) Make a Plan. 3) Be Informed.

First, build your emergency kit with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for infants or pets, a multipurpose tool, personal hygiene items, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information.

Next, plan what to do in case you are separated from your family during an emergency and what to do if you have to evacuate. Coordinate your plan with your child’s school, your work, and your community’s emergency plans. Don’t forget to include your pets. Remember, if you and your family need to evacuate, so does your pet. Know in advance which pet-friendly hotels are in your area and where your pets can stay in an emergency situation.

Finally, plan to stay informed by finding out how local officials will contact you during a disaster and how you will get important information, such as evacuation orders.

Being prepared is important for everyone. Depending on your household’s needs, there might be additional considerations to take into account as part of your emergency planning.

For example, older adults or people with mobility, hearing, learning, or seeing disabilities may need to create a support network of people that can help during an emergency. The Red Cross recommends creating a plan that considers each person’s capabilities, any help they may need and who can provide it. This is especially important if evacuations are called for or if the power goes out for several days. For help planning, visit www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/older-adults.

Disasters can be scary for children. It’s important to talk with your kids about preparing for common emergencies, how to stay safe and what to expect before a disaster happens. The Red Cross has free programs and tools to help. Visit www.redcross.org/youthprep for more information.