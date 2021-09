It wasn’t anything to write home about for Trish Johnson (London, England), but her 1-over par 73 on Saturday was good enough to retain a one-shot lead on 4-under through two rounds at the Senior LPGA Championship presented by Old National Bank in French Lick, Ind. She carded four birdies in the round, but three bogeys and a double bogey on No. 17 left Johnson limping into the clubhouse.