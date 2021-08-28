Cancel
FSU Researchers See Encouraging Sign Needed For Rebound Of Apalachicola Bay's Wild Oysters

Cover picture for the articleApalachicola Bay's wild oysters are showing signs they could rebound after years of decline. But the oyster's recovery is still fragile. A group of Florida State University researchers is studying Apalachicola Bay's declining ecosystem and oyster reefs. They're called the Apalachicola Bay System Initiative. Earlier this year, the group put oyster shells and limestone into the Bay's waters as part of an experiment. Sandra Brooke is the Initiative's Principal Investigator. She says the experiment is showing a promising sign—baby oysters are settling all over the materials they've set out.

