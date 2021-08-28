FSU Researchers See Encouraging Sign Needed For Rebound Of Apalachicola Bay's Wild Oysters

Plans are underway to restore Florida’s most famous oyster bay, and local communities can weigh in on what should be done. Apalachicola Bay once accounted for 90% of all wild oysters harvested in the Sunshine State and 10% of those in the United States. But dramatic changes in water salinity, along with unsustainable harvesting, increased pollution, more-intense storms, and other problems prompted state officials in late 2020 to halt wild oyster harvest for five years. Now, a massive restoration effort—for oysters and the entire bay—is gaining steam.