Becoming a local environmental steward

No matter where you go or how far you travel, our love of parks is constant. Parks offer a wide variety of activities for all ages and abilities, including hiking, biking, walking, fishing, archery, or throwing a baseball. Many people like myself use the parks as an escape; a place where you can leave your phone behind and connect with the natural environment. No matter what you do or where you explore, there is a need to protect that sacred place so future generations can enjoy and explore it much like we have. This is what we call environmental stewardship.