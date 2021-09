- - - On a winter night in 1926, a young Agatha Christie put her daughter to bed, told the maid she was going for a drive and vanished. The next day her car was found with its wheels overhanging the edge of a cliff. The story became a sensation: Was it an accident? Suicide? Possibly even murder? Jonah Lehrer launches his latest book with this intriguing account from the famous writer's past (she was found alive more than a week later) and, in so doing, effectively dramatizes the question he intends to answer: Why does mystery create a mental itch that must be scratched?