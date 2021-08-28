The Eagles-Jets game improbably and hilariously ended in a tie after this completely ridiculous Hail Mary

If there’s one thing the Philadelphia Eagles are going to do, it’s give you a tie game when you least expect it.

Why? Because that’s just what they do. They tied a game last season with the Bengals. They also tied a game in 2008 with the Bengals. And here they are tying a game in the preseason with the Jets.

And they did it in absolutely spectacular fashion against the Jets in the final game of their preseason schedule to finish 0-2-1. It was absolutely incredible. This could only happen to the Eagles.

Here’s how it all went down. The Eagles are up 31-23 heading into the absolute final play of the game. Jets QB James Morgan threw a Hail Mary into the endzone.

Of course, it’s not going to work, right? Right?…right?

Wrong. It’s Eagles. Touchdown, Kenny Yeboah.

But look! It’s OK! They still needed a 2-point conversion to tie the game. There was no time left in the game. Too many things would have to go right for this to happen. There’s no way…

Wrong. Wrong again.

This was really the only way things could’ve possibly ended. It’s the Eagles. It’s only right.

