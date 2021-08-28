Sugar Growers Sue Army Corps To Stop Everglades Reservoir

Back in July of 2020, we discussed here in the shebeen the work of some environmental activists in St. James Parish, Louisiana, which is the Times Square of American environmental degradation. The two women, Anne Rolfes and Kate McIntosh, were fighting a proposed new plant in the area to be built by a company called Formosa Plastics, which has a lengthy environmental rap sheet already. One of the byproducts of Formosa’s production are small orbs of plastic called “nurdles.” These strangle rivers and creeks and most waterways. Rolfes and McIntosh gathered up some hurdles and left them on the front lawn of one of Formosa’s lobbyists. For this, they were arrested and charged under anti-terrorism statutes, which was stupid. However, last week, as the Advocate reported, the cause on behalf of which Rolfes and McIntosh made their midnight nurdle run got a big boost.