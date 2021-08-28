Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Sugar Growers Sue Army Corps To Stop Everglades Reservoir

By WLRN 91.3 FM
wuwf.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSugar growers sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Thursday to stop a massive Everglades reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee intended to help revive wilting marshes and Florida Bay. In the lawsuit filed in federal court, U.S. Sugar argued the reservoir will violate a rule included in the federal law...

www.wuwf.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Reservoir#U S Sugar#U S Sugar#The Army Corps#Everglades Foundation#Congress#Wlrn 91 3 Fm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
AgricultureWINKNEWS.com

Sugar grower speaks about lawsuit against US Army Corps of Engineers

Sugar farmers say the plan for Everglades restoration violates federal law. Growers are demanding change, but others fear legal action could delay restoration progress. Three groups representing sugar farmers in Florida are suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over water supply concerns. Florida sunshine and water aren’t just positive...
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

Army Corps’ $16B Back Bay Plan Presented

WASHINGTON - After five years of research, the Army Corps of Engineers (ACE) presented its draft New Jersey Back Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) study, designating its preferred option for protecting the state’s at-risk property from back bay flooding. ACE’s answer to sea level rise and other aspects of...
Louisiana StateBrenham Banner-Press

Feds will utilize Strategic Petroleum Reserve for Louisiana recovery

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Energy announced Thursday it will utilize the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to address fuel shortages in Louisiana because of Hurricane Ida. The Category 4 hurricane devastated coastal areas and inland parishes across the state’s southeastern region. Gasoline-powered generators remain critically important as...
Maryland StateOutdoor Life

American Eels Are Migrating in Record Numbers, and It’s Good for Water Quality

More than half a million eels have passed from below Conowingo Dam to the Susquehanna River above it, resulting in important clean water benefits to the river and Chesapeake Bay, says the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. American eels are a host species for freshwater mussels, and mussels are hitching rides upstream on the eels that are navigating the eel ramp at the Conowingo Dam. Freshwater mussels filter and clean the water, and can help improve the overall health of the ecosystem.
AgriculturePosted by
High Country News

Wild rice sues to stop oil pipeline

The White Earth Band of Ojibwe exercised the Rights of Manoomin in a legal effort to halt the Line 3 pipeline. Want to catch up on big developments quickly? See more stories here. BACKSTORY. In 2018, the White Earth Band of Ojibwe and the 1855 Treaty Authority, an organization that...
Saint James Parish, LAEsquire

The Army Corps of Engineers Just Threw Down a Marker in Cancer Alley

Back in July of 2020, we discussed here in the shebeen the work of some environmental activists in St. James Parish, Louisiana, which is the Times Square of American environmental degradation. The two women, Anne Rolfes and Kate McIntosh, were fighting a proposed new plant in the area to be built by a company called Formosa Plastics, which has a lengthy environmental rap sheet already. One of the byproducts of Formosa’s production are small orbs of plastic called “nurdles.” These strangle rivers and creeks and most waterways. Rolfes and McIntosh gathered up some hurdles and left them on the front lawn of one of Formosa’s lobbyists. For this, they were arrested and charged under anti-terrorism statutes, which was stupid. However, last week, as the Advocate reported, the cause on behalf of which Rolfes and McIntosh made their midnight nurdle run got a big boost.
Wisconsin Statewnmufm.org

Wildlife groups sue to stop Wisconsin wolf hunt

MADISON, WI (AP)-- A coalition of wildlife advocacy groups has filed a lawsuit to stop Wisconsin's wolf hunt this fall. Animal Wellness Action, the Great Lakes Wildlife Alliance, and Protect Coyote filed the action Tuesday. The lawsuit comes after the state Department of Natural Resources board this month set the...
Eureka Springs, ARKYTV

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers implementing risk-reduction measures at Beaver Dam

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) -The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced interim risk-reduction measures for Beaver Dam that will beginning January 1. The new measures will allow engineers to lower the water levels behind Beaver Dam more efficiently following a significant rainfall event. Additionally, if conditions allow, the measures will also reduce the amount of time engineers have to regulate the White River at 12-deet near Newport, Arkansas.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso picked by Army Corps for storm water improvement project

EL PASO, Texas -- The US. Army Corps of Engineers has chosen central El Paso as one out of eight flood control projects in the country, to help improve water drainage conditions in the city. The Corps "has studied and built some of the most challenging flood control projects in the country," according to a The post El Paso picked by Army Corps for storm water improvement project appeared first on KVIA.
Sacramento, CAkernvalleysun.com

Army Corps: French Fire not yet a threat to dam work

The ongoing French Fire has not impacted Phase II of construction of the $600 million Isabella Dam, according to Rick Brown, the senior public affairs specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Sacramento. Brown said any confusion regarding the project was due to an error in a map...
Surf City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Army Corps of Engineers still working on costs of beach nourishment project

SURF CITY, N.C. (WWAY) — Representatives with the US Army Corps of Engineers continue to work on the updated cost and economic metrics for the Surf City project. Town management says that once this information is sent to the Division office, they will continue discussions on steps moving forward. As additional information becomes available, the town’s management will share this information with interested parties.
Hennepin County, MNPioneer Press

Army Corps says upstream Mississippi lakes are shrinking

A chain of lakes used to control the flow of the Mississippi River are below normal water levels by as much as 13 inches, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported Monday. The Corps monitors the series of 14 Minnesota lakes as reservoirs, releasing enough water for recreational use and environmental benefits. Because of the recent statewide drought, the Corps is now releasing the minimum flow from all reservoirs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy