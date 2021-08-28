Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Game day preview: Nebraska at Illinois

By Scott Richey srichey@news-gazette.com
The News-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois and Nebraska were supposed to play this game in Dublin before the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still ongoing worldwide, changed those plans. Illini coach Bret Bielema said the possibility of an international game is still on the table for his team in the future, but he’s not all that upset about a Week 0 home game to start the season. Not to mention the extra importance of playing a divisional Big Ten opponent at home in the opener.

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Nebraska Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Football
Champaign, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Champaign, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Peters
Person
Lovie Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Game Day#American Football#Gameday#Fbs#Illinoi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy