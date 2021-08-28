Cancel
Eagles trade for QB Gardner Minshew

By Jimmy Kempski
phillyvoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have traded for former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew. The price is a sixth-round pick in 2022 that can become a fifth-round pick based on the following conditions, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:. Minshew, who just turned 25 in May, was a sixth-round...

www.phillyvoice.com

