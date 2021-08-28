Stauber: Minnesota National Guard members safe in Afghanistan

(KNSI) — Minnesota National Guard troops have left Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The 1,100 soldiers from St. Cloud-based Task Force 1-194, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division deployed in March 2021 in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Enduring Freedom in Kuwait. Less than two weeks ago, more than 400 soldiers from TF 1-194 rapidly deployed to HKIA to provide perimeter security at the airport. The army says Task Force 1-194 was positioned to respond alongside units from the 82nd Airborne Division, 10th Mountain Division, Marine Special Purpose Air-Ground Task Force, and Marine Expeditionary Unit. In addition, 1-194 soldiers provided humanitarian assistance to U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa holders, and their families. While there, the airport was attacked by the group ISIS-K. That attack killed 13 U.S. service members and 169 Afghans. None of them were with the Minnesota National Guard.
