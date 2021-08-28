Cancel
Military

Stauber: Minnesota National Guard members safe in Afghanistan

By Madison Quinn
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, AF – The more than 11-hundred Minnesota National Guard members in Kabul, Afghanistan are reportedly safe. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber says he spoke with National Guard leaders shortly after the ISIS terrorist attacks and was relieved to learned our soldiers were not among those killed. The troops with...

U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

Panetta Says We Will Return To Afghanistan

Leon Panetta, a former Chief of Staff to the President, Director of the CIA and Secretary of Defense, says that we will return to Afghanistan. We will return, he says, because it will again become a haven for Islamic terrorism. We should have privatized the mission a long time ago....
Militarylakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes National Guard Unit Helping Evacuate Americans from Afghanistan

ST. CLOUD (KNSI) – A Minnesota National Guard unit from Detroit Lakes is helping evacuate Americans and their allies from Afghanistan. According to the National Guard, Task Force 1-194 mobilized from Kuwait to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The task force is securing part of the Kabul airport and soldiers are providing humanitarian assistance to U.S. citizens, special immigrant visa holders, and their families.
Politicslakesarearadio.net

Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Leave Hamid Karzai International Airport

(KNSI) — Minnesota National Guard troops have left Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The 1,100 soldiers from St. Cloud-based Task Force 1-194, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division deployed in March 2021 in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Enduring Freedom in Kuwait. Less than two weeks ago, more than 400 soldiers from TF 1-194 rapidly deployed to HKIA to provide perimeter security at the airport. The army says Task Force 1-194 was positioned to respond alongside units from the 82nd Airborne Division, 10th Mountain Division, Marine Special Purpose Air-Ground Task Force, and Marine Expeditionary Unit. In addition, 1-194 soldiers provided humanitarian assistance to U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa holders, and their families. While there, the airport was attacked by the group ISIS-K. That attack killed 13 U.S. service members and 169 Afghans. None of them were with the Minnesota National Guard.
Militaryktoe.com

Members of guard taskforce back to Kuwait after providing evac assistance in Afghanistan

More than 400 Minnesota National Guard soldiers are now back safely to Kuwait after providing support to evacuation efforts in Afghanistan. The Guard says members of Task Force 1-194, currently deployed to a base in Kuwait, had safely returned by Monday after being deployed to Hamid Karzai International Airport less than two weeks prior. Members of the task force on the ground provided perimeter security at the airport and humanitarian assistance to U-S Citizens, special immigrant Visa holders and their families. The entire task force, which is made up of more than one thousand guard soldiers, began their current deployment in March and are set to return home this winter.
MilitaryWSPY NEWS

Illinois Army National Guard Members Deploying for Hurricane Ida Relief

Around 160 Illinois Army National Guard members have been activated by Governor J.B. Pritzker to assist with Hurricane Ida relief efforts. Pritzker says that Illinois National Guard members are exceptional at everything they do and will work alongside local rescue teams to support communities impacted by the storm. The Louisiana...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
Oregon Statekptv.com

National Guard members now activated to help hospitals across Oregon

MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) - Oregon's hospitals continue to fill up amid the current COVID-19 surge, and now hundreds of National Guard members are activated and filling roles to help out frontline health care workers. Anthony Hess, the on-site commander for Asante Medford, said guard members provide logistical and non-clinical support.
U.S. Politicskfgo.com

U.S. seen funding humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, but not its goverment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Congress is likely to finance U.N. and other agencies providing humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan but there is virtually no chance it will directly fund a new Taliban-led government, congressional aides said on Friday. The United States has been a massive funder of Afghanistan since its...

