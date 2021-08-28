Cancel
Corolla, NC

NC wild horse suffers 'preventable death', organization says clean up yard debris

By Alexx Altman-Devilbiss
WTGS
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOROLLA, N.C. (WPDE) — A wild horse in Corolla tragically lost its life to heatstroke when he got tangled and stuck in wire on Friday. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said they received a call from a Dominion Power worker that said he found a wild horse on the ground, tangled in wire. CWHF said the wire was from fencing that had been put up and they were able to free the horse named Hurricane.

