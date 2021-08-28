Cancel
TV One's 'Uncensored' returns with Loretta Devine on Sunday, August 29 at 10 p.m. (VIDEO)

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTV One’s original, autobiographical series UNCENSORED returns with a star-studded, new season premiering on Sunday, August 29 at 10 PM ET/9C. This season, some of today's most notable personalities tell their story in their own words including super producer Swizz Beatz, classically trained actress-singer Loretta Devine, standup comedian-actor Tommy Davidson, R&B singer Anthony Hamilton, Grammy Award-Winning vocalist BeBe Winans, comedian-actress Kym Whitley and more!

