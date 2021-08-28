Cancel
NFL

Simone Biles teases NFL boyfriend Jonathan Owens in post marking 1 year together

By Ronnie Koenig
TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles used a playful post on Instagram to celebrate one year of dating her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens. The superstar gymnast and the safety for the Houston Texans donned coordinated outfits in a pic that Biles shared on Friday. "Oops I forgot to tell y’all that we’ve been dating for...

www.today.com

Simone Biles
