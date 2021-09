(TriceEdneyWire.com) – In the past five weeks, I have seen three films that showcase and celebrate the contributions of soul music to the cultural history of Black people. “Summer of Soul” celebrates its contributions to the 1969 Harlem Arts Festival; “Respect” celebrates the key role of it in the life of Aretha Franklin who was, and for many still is, the Queen of Soul; “Ailey” celebrated its role in the life of Alvin Ailey, a master choreographer whose “Revelations” is one of the greatest artistic creations of the 20th century.