Covid 'hotspots' in Aylesbury Vale, Wycombe, Chiltern and South Bucks as Bank Holiday weekend begins
Ten areas of the Buckinghamshire Council area have coronavirus infection rates above 400.0 per 100,000 - according to the latest figures from Public Health England. Data released on Friday evening breaks the Buckinghamshire Council area - which includes Aylesbury Vale, Wycombe, Chiltern and South Bucks - into 67 middle-layer super output areas, each of which has a population of around 7,200 people.www.buckinghamshirelive.com
Comments / 0